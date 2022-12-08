Fire officials say Working alarms saved family of four

Just after 1:00 am on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Springwater Fire & Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire on Old Second South.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a home fully involved. Four Springwater fire stations and 30 firefighters responded to the call. A water tanker shuttle was established to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible.

The home had working smoke alarms and all four occupants were able to escape just in time, wearing only the clothes they had on at the time. Sadly, the family’s cat perished in the fire. The family does have insurance.

The cause of the fire was accidental in nature and damage is estimated at approximately $400,000.00.

“Crews did a fantastic job of getting this fire under control,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French. “The fire was challenging as the roof of the residence was covered in solar panels creating continuous live electricity. Crews worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control.”

When properly installed and maintained, smoke alarms can be the difference between life and death. “This fire is another example of how working smoke alarms save lives when seconds count,” adds French. It is the law to have working smoke alarms installed on every storey of your home and outside all sleeping areas.