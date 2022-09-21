Firetrucks will be out collecting food tonight in Springwater

Help ‘stuff the truck’ to stock the shelves! The Springwater Firefighters will be out collecting donations for the Elmvale & District Food Bank on Wednesday, September 21 beginning at 6:00 pm. The firefighters will drive through Anten Mills, Elmvale, Hillsdale, Midhurst, Minesing, Phelpston and Snow Valley to collect donations left at the end of driveways.

Don't live on a route? All Fire Stations will be open at 6:00 p.m. to accept donations.

New this Year:

Station 2 routes (Centre Vespra, Midhurst and Snow Valley) will include Community Collection Points (CCPs) for those in the community not on the route. Please have donations to the CCPs by 6:00 pm on September 21.

A donation box will be stationed in the lobby of the Township Administration Centre from September 14 to September 21. The public may drop off non-perishable food items during opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Click here for Route Maps for Anten Mills, Centre Vespra, Elmvale, Hillsdale, Midhurst, Minesing, Orr Lake, Phelpston, and Snow Valley.