First responders invite public to pay tribute to firefighter
Grant McCulloch was in public service for 44 years at Base Borden, Department of National Defense, Canada. He retired in late 2020 but his fellow firefighters were unable to hold his retirement party due to COVID. This year he developed issues with his heart and was admitted Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) where he has remains. It was determined that he needed bypass surgery. It was scheduled but when they attempted to intubate, they were unable. The doctors discovered that he has cancer of the esophagus - stage 4, it was terminal. They also have advised him that he has 12 days to live.
First Responders will be paying tribute to Grant and will drive by RVH to honor a man who dedicated 44 years of his life to the service of others.
Grant McCulloch was a Barrie Volunteer Firefighter and Simcoe County Rescue Squad Member from 1981-1991 and was a Borden Firefighter from 1990- 2020. He was also the Union President of Local 620. Prior to becoming a firefighter, he worked at the Department of National Defense Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot.
Grant and Marjory celebrated their 28th anniversary with their family including seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Where: Tim Horton’s – North Barrie Crossing Shopping Centre
297 Cundles Road East
Barrie, Ontario, L4M 0G9
When: Monday July 26th, 2021
Assemble 4:30 pm
General public are welcome to join the firefighters in thanking Grant for his service to his communities.
