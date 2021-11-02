Five year long campaign to build Tompkin House wraps up

Looking back over the past five years in the North Simcoe Community, we can safely say that this is one of the most generous regions anywhere. Hospice Huronia built Tomkins House because of people in our community who saw the vision and made it happen.

HGR Graham Partners is one local supporter who chose to pledge even before the shovels were in the ground for Tomkins House.

“In any capital build, there are those who see the vision and jump in with a major gift. We had many champions as Tomkins House became a reality and businesses stepped forward, like HGR Graham Partners, who chose to spread their gift over 4 years resulting in a $20,000 donation.

Pledges, annual and monthly gifts are the backbones of every charity as these donors understand that their ongoing contributions help us to operate a healthcare charity and provide our programs and services at no cost. Having a regular pool of ongoing donations helps us to plan and prepare for the future," says Debbie Kesheshian, Executive Director of Hospice Huronia.

“At HGR Graham Partners we have always been aware of the importance of supporting those organizations and services which strengthen the fabric of our communities. We do this through our volunteerism and through financial support. It is really gratifying to see our local community get behind Hospice Huronia in a big way, and we wish Hospice Huronia continued success,” said John Walker, Managing Partner of HGR Graham Partners.

Tomkins House Facts

April 16th, 2020, welcomed our first patient and family

, 2020, welcomed our first patient and family 139 patients cared for in our 5-bed Hospice Home since then

$525,000 in Provincial Government Funding means we need to raise an additional $600,000 through: Individual & Corporate giving (monthly giving, annual direct mail appeal, pledges) special events such as Hike for Hospice third party events such as the Friends & Family Golf Tournament/Ball Drop, GBayGals, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie, Sandy Mason Memorial Lawn Bowling, and Local Mayor’s Golf Tournaments and support from our generous Service Clubs Angel Gate Bingo Revenues and grants such as the Ontario Trillium Foundation Donations of Securities or life insurance/RRSP/RRIFs



“The greatest percentage of our supporters make their donations In Memory of someone special. Our families are grateful that Hospice was available to them at no cost, and they often ask how they can help as they have seen firsthand exactly where donations make a difference. They want to pay it forward for the next family. Naming Hospice Huronia Charity of Choice when someone dies or when celebrating a birthday or anniversary is very special because it tells us that our work is important, and the care and support provided is meaningful" says Kesheshian. "Looking ahead into the future we plan on establishing our Legacy Society for those donors who choose to leave a gift in their will. Legacy Donors will be recognized in their lifetime, even though we won't see their donation until they pass away. We will have a conversation and understand how they want their gift to be used and to see their name on our donor wall when they can appreciate it.We are just beginning to plan for our future as we know the need for Hospice is going to grow. We hope that partners such as HGR Graham and everyone, who chose to help build our hospice and support families will continue on this journey with us.”