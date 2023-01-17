Flags lowered to half mast at Ontario municipal offices

Please be advised that the flags at Municipal buildings across the province and at the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park have been lowered to half-mast to honour the passing of David Onley, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

The Honourable David Onley was appointed Ontario’s 28th Lieutenant Governor following a distinguished career as a broadcaster.

Mr. Onley championed disability issues for many years, having served as chair of the Accessibility Standards Advisory Council of the Government of Ontario and as an accessibility council member for the Rogers Centre and the Air Canada Centre.

Mr. Onley was born in Midland, Ontario, grew up in Scarborough, and has been inducted into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame and the Scarborough Walk of Fame. He served as Colonel of the Regiment of The Queen’s York Rangers (1st American Regiment) in his capacity of Lieutenant Governor, and personally as Honorary Colonel of 25 Field Ambulance.

He is the recipient of the Rick Hansen Award of Excellence, and the Courage to Come Back Award, and holds 11 honorary degrees.

“On behalf of our community, council and staff, I offer sincere condolences to his family at this time. It was evident that David had a passion for change. His contributions to the province and commitment to public service will not be forgotten” said Penetanguishene Mayor Doug Rawson.

Flags will remain at half-mast until the day after the funeral. Arrangements for the state funeral have not yet been announced.