Flight from OPP on Hwy 11 leads to drug and weapons charges

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug and weapon charges after a motor vehicle flees from police on Highway 11 in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On June 15, 2023, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Orillia OPP officers were conducting patrols for traffic violations on the southbound side of Highway 11 in the Township of Oro-Medonte. The officers attempted to stop a motor vehicle which began to flee. The vehicle was located at innisfil beach road on highway 400 southbound after being involved in a collision. Orillia OPP along with OPP canine unit, OPP Emergency response Team (ERT) and Aurora OPP Highway safety division (HSD) were led into a criminal investigation which resulted in multiple criminal charges including weapon and drug offences.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· Cocaine

· Opioids

· Prohibited firearm

· Ammunition

Mose AIGBEDION, 27 years old, of Etobicoke, has been charged with:

· Flight from peace officer

· Dangerous Operation

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm - two counts

· Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Careless storage of firearm, ammunition

· Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition - three counts

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance - Opioid

And Nawal MOHAMED, 25 years old, of Fort Erie, has been charged with:

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm - two counts

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Careless storage of firearm, ammunition

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance - Opioid

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on June 16, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.