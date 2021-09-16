Former high school to be used for fire training

The Town of Penetanguishene and Town of Midland Fire Departments will be conducting stimulation training activities utilizing the empty building at 51 Dunlop Street, the former Penetanguishene Secondary School.

This training will consist of wall breaches, smoke movement and ventilation utilizing theatrical smoke, and search and rescue stimulations to practice victim extraction and forcible entry through walls and doors.

“This is a great opportunity for the two fire departments to train and work together to hone their skills to better serve the residents of both municipalities. Midland and Penetanguishene fire departments work closely together under the County Fire Mutual Aid agreement,” says Fire Chief Paul Ryan. “This type of situation training is important for our crews to practice when provided the opportunity, making our response and continued cooperation that much better.”

Training will spread out over the next few weeks. The Town of Penetanguishene and Midland Fire Departments advise residents that this is not an emergency, and there is no concern to the public during these stimulations.