Former PSS Property on the Agenda in Penetanguishene

On Wednesday May 12th, 2021, Committee of the Whole will discuss the recent purchase of 51 Dunlop Street, the former Penetanguishene Secondary School, including the condition of the building and the process for next steps. The use for the property will be discussed at a future meeting.

How Can I Participate?

In light of the current COVID-19 situation, we've had to make some adjustments to the way the community can participate in Committee of the Whole and Council meetings. If you would like to provide input regarding an agenda item you must pre-register by submitting a request before the meeting. The Clerk will contact all registrants with confirmation of details.

