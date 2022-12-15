Free, family -friendly New Year's Eve event resumes in Orillia

New Year’s Eve in Orillia will once again be a night to remember as the City of Orillia rings in 2023 with its free New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31, 2022 at the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.)

“After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the City of Orillia is excited to host its New Year’s Eve Bash once again for the entire community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This free, family-friendly event will have something for everyone to enjoy from free swimming to magic shows, and of course, the famous balloon drop. We invite everyone young to young at heart to celebrate as we ring in 2023.”

The New Year’s Eve Bash will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Included in this year’s festivities is the annual balloon drop with more than 2,000 balloons, face painting, crafts, arcade games, and bouncy castles. New this year to the event are open swims, two magic shows and free popcorn and cotton candy. Holiday skating will take place on New Year’s Eve at Brian Orser Arena.

“The New Year’s Eve Bash is fun for everyone and offers the community a way to ring in the New Year together,” said Megan Visser, Recreation Program Supervisor. “We are beyond thrilled to host this event at the Orillia Recreation Centre and offer new activities and attractions for the whole family.”

The New Year’s Eve Bash family event began in 2011 as a way to offer a community event for young children and families on New Year’s Eve. Since that time, the event has grown in popularity with over 1,500 people in attendance.

For more information on the event and full schedule of activities, visit orillia.ca/recreationevents.