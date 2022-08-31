Free play turns into big 6/49 win for Wasaga Beach resident
Donald Rose of Wasaga Beach has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $192,687.60 in the July 20, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.
Donald, a 58-year-old retiree, said he’s been a regular lottery player for years and usually plays LOTTO 6/49.
“This win was from a Free Play I won from a Quick Pick,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.
Donald said he checked his ticket on the OLG App. “When I saw Big Winner I thought, is this real? I was happy, excited – all of the feelings!”
Donald texted a screen shot to his wife, but she didn’t believe him. “She responded with, ‘That’s not funny.’ I had to scan the ticket in front of her before she believed it!”
He plans to complete some home renovations, plans some trips, and purchase a new truck with his windfall. “I have lots of fun decisions to make. This win will bring a lot of joy to my family,” Donald concluded.
Did you know that last year, LOTTO 6/49 made over 50 millionaires in Ontario? That’s like a millionaire a week!
LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.8 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,422 jackpot wins and 424 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.
The winning ticket was purchased at West River Convenience on River Road in Wasaga Beach.
