Funeral procession route for fallen OPP constable released

The procession route has been released for the funeral service of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Constable Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the City of Barrie.

The funeral service is not open to the public. Members of the public may view the funeral proceedings via a livestream or on local television stations.

The OPP will share livestream information on the morning of the funeral on their social media channels, including its main Twitter account @OPP_News and Facebook @ontarioprovincialpolice.

PROCESSION TO THE SADLON ARENA

The public is invited to observe the funeral procession as it travels from Adams Funeral Home (445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie) to the Sadlon Arena on Bayview Drive. Travel is anticipated to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m., but is subject to change. The planned travel route is:

Adams Funeral Home to the Sadlon Arena:

· St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street East

· Wellington Street East to Eccles Street North

· Eccles Street North to Innisfil Street

· Innisfil Street to Essa Road

· Essa Road to Fairview Road

· Fairview Road to Big Bay Point Road

· Big Bay Point Road to Bayview Drive (the west side of Bayview Drive may be accessed by pedestrians - no public access on east side)

Beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m., OPP and other attending services' members will begin marching from Big Bay Point Road, south on Bayview Drive to the Sadlon Arena. Members will position along Bayview Drive to honour the funeral cortege as they pass by.

ROAD CLOSURES

Traffic control measures will be in effect to facilitate traffic flow in the area. Further details about these road closures are available on the Barrie Police Service website and social media channels.