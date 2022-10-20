Funeral procession route for fallen South Simcoe Officers

If you are looking to show your respects to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service on Thursday, the public is encouraged to line the procession route below. There will also be road closures noted below.

The route is as follows.

St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street East

Wellington Street East to Clapperton Street

Clapperton Street to Worsley Street

Worsley Street to Bayfield Street

Bayfield Street to Simcoe Street

Simcoe Street to Bradford Street

Bradford Street to Essa Road

Essa Road to Gowan Street

Gowan Street to Bayview Drive

Bayview Drive to Little Avenue

Little Avenue to Fairview Road

Fairview Road to Big Bay Point Road

Big Pay Point Road to Bayview Drive

The following road closures will be in effect: