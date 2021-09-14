Garbage days are changing in Simcoe County

On November 1, the County will implement automated cart collection and move to a new four-day curbside waste collection schedule. The change will mean that the majority of residents will have a new collection day and time when they roll their two carts to the curb for the first time this November.

Helpful resources to confirm your new waste collection day as of November 1:

Visit carts.simcoe.ca and click on the New Collection Schedule tab Download our free Simcoe County Collects app on your mobile device to receive reminders and alerts A printable map that shows the collection days for residents as of November 1 Collection day change details and the map will be included in your new Solid Waste Management Calendar arriving to all County households in mid-September and will also be included in our fall edition of our Managing Your Waste mailer Our interactive map allows you to zoom in and search by your address to find your new collection day Our interactive waste collection widget is available on our website and allows you to search ​by your address to generate a personalized collection calendar

Residents are reminded to have their materials at the road/curb by 7 a.m. of their new collection day, according to the instructions provided on the carts and available on carts.simcoe.ca. Collection times may continue to change for some time while new routes are optimized.

After November 1, Fridays will be reserved for any missed areas due to weather or service impacts to support with customer service and provide greater predictability to weekly waste collection services. The frequency of weekly collection of organics and alternating collection weeks for recycling and garbage will continue. The week of November 1-5 will be organics and recycling (green and blue lid carts).

The needs of our diverse and growing communities have been taken into consideration, with many seasonal areas being prioritized for collection early in the week, and many larger downtown business districts scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays to avoid extended set-out periods.

We know you’re spinning your wheels to begin the new program, but please remember to continue with your current scheduled collection day until November and that waste in carts cannot be collected by the existing collection vehicles until that time.

Delivery of carts continues…

The delivery of a trio of carts to all eligible County of Simcoe households continues to ramp up in preparation for the roll-out of the new automated cart collection system starting November 1. Approximately 170,000 carts have already been delivered in our region. Once received, residents should store their new carts and continue to use current containers or bags until the launch of the new collection system in November. Delivery of carts will continue until late October. If you have not received a trio of carts by October 22, please email service@simcoe.ca or call 1-800-263-3199.

Residents who have downloaded the free Simcoe County Collects app will receive a notification when delivery is occurring in their area

For the majority of residents, carts will be left at the end of your driveway. For our rural residents, where possible, carts will be delivered to the end of individual driveways, but some seasonal locations or other areas that have common neighbourhood collection points may have their carts dropped at their designated pick-up locations if crews are unable to access roads

Carts have serial numbers and are assigned to the location where they are dropped off. Residents are reminded not to exchange carts with others. They are encouraged to write their address in the space provided and if they move, carts must stay with the property

Delivered carts will include information on how to properly set out for collection. Watch for additional information, including upcoming changes to collection days, in the waste management calendar coming to your mailbox in September

If you believe extra carts have been dropped off in error or your location has been missed by October 22, please contact our Service Simcoe Contact Centre at service@simcoe.ca or 1-800-263-3199.

Benefits of Cart Collection

Carts are commonly used across North America and bring many benefits to residents, including:

Carts provide added vertical storage​

Consolidate a variety of smaller bins, bags and containers into three​ carts​

Good for the environment with more room for organics​

Lids on all carts protect against windblown litter and impacts from critters

Cut down on lifting and trips to the curb! With wheels and ergonomic handles, just roll out two carts each week

Safer for everyone with touchless automated collection​

Carts will also ensure continuity of collection service and help to reduce potential for widespread collection impacts previously experienced​​​

For further information on our new cart program, including videos, cart delivery information, storage suggestions and answers to frequently asked questions, visit carts.simcoe.ca.

Quote

“Our new automated cart system will provide residents with a reliable and sustainable collection service for years to come. We are confident that the automated system will address labour shortages previously experienced under the manual collection program, but weather impacts in the winter and during periods of extreme heat do occur in Simcoe County. Our new four-day collection schedule is another way that we can help ensure a more consistent service, with the flexibility for our vehicles to return to any missed areas on Fridays so residents no longer have to store their materials for an extra week if missed on their regular collection day.” ~ County of Simcoe Warden George Cornell.

This program does not apply to the cities of Barrie and Orillia.

County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.