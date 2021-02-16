iHeartRadio
Gas leak shuts down Penetanguishene town hall

The Penetanguishene Town Hall, 10 Robert Street West building has been closed for the remainder of the day due to a natural gas leak.

The Penetanguishene Fire Department was able to locate and contain the leak. Heating in the building has since been turned off to ensure safety while the gas smell is being aired out of the building.  Staff who were working at Townhall today have been instructed to work remotely for the remainder of the day.

Staff will continue to work with residents to complete tasks over the phone, and by email. Staff members working remotely will be checking their voicemails periodically throughout the day to ensure all service levels are maintained. Our website outlines each department and provides contact information for the appropriate staff member you may need.  Thank you for your patience and understanding. 

