GBGH launches Kickstart Your Heart ahead of Valentines Day

Valentine's Day has everything to do with your heart - but what if you or someone you love ends up in hospital with a heart condition? You would want to know that the medical staff had the right equipment to keep that heart beating.

Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland has launched the Kickstart Your Heart campaign, to raise funds to purchase new defibrillators and crash carts for the hospital.

Jennifer Russell, GBGH Foundation Development and Communication officer joined Jason and Carey to explain the campaign:

A crash cart is a self-contained, mobile unit that is equipped with all the essential life support accessories necessary to respond to an urgent medical emergency within the hospital. It typically contains basic airway equipment, tools for intravenous (IV) access, medications and a defibrillator. A defibrillator has three basic functions. It enables hospital staff to monitor a patient’s heart rhythm, defibrillate (shock) someone out of a life-threatening arrhythmia or provide a temporary external pacemaker to a patient in crisis.

And by donating or supporting one of the businesses listed below between now and February 12th - you can double the love! Local couple Donna & Conrad Huber are celebrating their special love story by offering to match donations up to $20,000.

When Conrad & Donna fell in love in picturesque Port Severn more than 30 years ago, they had already established a strong friendship. As the bond between them grew, the sparks began to fly. Today, those sparks have ignited into a powerful love story that inspires those around them to find happiness, as the Hubers have, through friendship, communication, trust and common interests.

And, among the many interests that Conrad & Donna share is their love for each other and their community.

“We have been so fortunate in life, and it makes us happy to be able to give back to our community. It is our gift to each other.”

You can donate online here

Or support one of the businesses below:

Arbour's Flower Shoppe

% of sales from a specifically designed Valentine's Day floral arrangement. Call 705-549-9119 to place your order or visit their website.

Splash Florals

% of sales from Valentine's Day Gift Baskets and a specifically designed Valentine's Day floral arrangement. Call (705) 245-2700 or visit their website to place your order.

Pier 21

% of sales for Valentine's Day Meals. Call 705-355-1957 to place your order.

World Famous Dock Lunch

% of sales for Valentine's Day meals. Call 705-549-8111 to place your order

Phil's Casual Dining

% of sales for Valentine's Day meals. Call 705-549-7858 to place your order or visit their website.

Phil's Pub & Eatery

% of sales for Valentine's Day meals. Call 705-526-3003 to place your order or visit their website.

Georgian Bakery

% of sales from Valentine's Day featured items. Call 705-526-6509 or visit their website.