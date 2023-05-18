Georgian College Auto Show returns to in person event

The largest outdoor, student-run new car auto show in Canada is back at Georgian’s Barrie Campus June 2 to 4 with the theme Revive the Drive – representing the shift in the electrification of the industry and emergence of new technologies.

The event is organized by students enrolled in programs in the Automotive Business School of Canada (ABSC) under the leadership of five dedicated student directors who manage all show tasks, including marketing, sponsorship, recruitment, event logistics, and more

“After three years of not being able to host the show due to the pandemic, we’re so excited to be back,” said Grace Stein, Director of the show’s Media and Marketing Relations and a second-year student in the Automotive Business program. “Get ready for an action-packed weekend with fun for the whole family. Thanks to our incredible industry partnerships, we’re welcoming back popular automotive manufacturer brands and favourite attractions, as well as introducing cool new enhancements.”

New this year:

Full show Friday: Enjoy all the features of the auto show on Friday rather than just on the weekend

Pfaff autocross track: We’ve got a new spin on a longstanding favourite. Experience the autocross track with a professional driver in a new Porsche Taycan EV. Donations to the Georgian Food Locker, our on-campus student food bank, will be accepted

Harley Davidson: We’re excited to welcome this manufacturer to our show for the first time

Interactive activities: Check out our driving simulators, laser tag, electric vehicle autocross track and more

Silent auction: In place of our live auction, we’re running a silent one with proceeds directed toward ABSC student awards and scholarships

Food vendors: Don’t go hungry! Enjoy delicious eats from Quesada (franchise owned by a Georgian grad), Dominos Pizza, Foodiez and Smoke’s Poutine

Back by demand:

Fun field activities and KidZone: Enjoy our bouncy castles, a dog show, and see vehicles from Canadian Forces Base Borden and Barrie Fire Service

Show and Shine: Love classic and customized cars? Don’t miss this display

Smart Adventures mini-bikes: For children ages six to 12, we’ll offer a chance to learn how to ride mini-motorcycles. Donations will be accepted toward our student directors’ charity of choice

“Being a director for the Georgian College Auto Show has set me up for future success,” said Stein. “I’ve met some of the most amazing people in the industry and some of them now know me by name. I’ve also formed close relationships and built an incredible network within my program.”

The automotive industry has always been in Stein’s blood. Her dad owns an auto repair shop that her grandfather opened more than 50 years ago. Some of her earliest memories were at the racetrack. Her parents drag raced together for years.

“I grew up with the roar of engines and the smell of race fuel,” reflected Stein. “Once I was old enough to race, I was given my mom’s drag car. From there my love of cars took off.”

Stein learned about the Automotive Business School of Canada when she was in Grade 10 from an auto teacher and knew that’s where she’d end up. She also started advocating for other women in the industry and began using social media as a way to start conversations and celebrate women’s achievements.

The Georgian College Auto Show – in its 35th year – has attracted more than 11,000 visitors from across Ontario over the weekend in the past. Stein expects the Barrie Campus to be buzzing all three days.

The show runs Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for those ages 12 and under. General admission early bird tickets are $7 until May 19 when they jump to $10. You can get a family of four pass for $30. Get your tickets online and learn more about the show.