Georgian College wants to help students get back to class, faster

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Georgian College joins national campaign to get people back together, faster

Georgian is looking forward to the potential of increased activities on campus this fall. The college is encouraging students and employees to get vaccinated so when the time comes to be together in person again, we’re ready.

To support this commitment, Georgian is taking part in Faster Together, a national social media campaign that encourages people in all age groups to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect ourselves, each other and the Georgian community,” said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO. “The faster we each get our vaccine, the sooner we’ll all be able to come together for more in-person activities. We can safely get back to doing the things we love on campus and out in the community, and seeing the people who bring us meaning and joy.”

Faster Together is a cross-sector collaborative project led and developed by Spark Advocacy, Abacus Data and the Canadian Labour Congress. The social media campaign is built around the message that high rates of vaccination is the key to helping society recover from the pandemic. It launched in early June with more than a hundred partners from across the country, including Georgian, Colleges and Institute Canada and a number of other postsecondary institutions.

As part of Georgian’s promotional efforts around vaccinations efforts, our grizzly mascot Growler visited a vaccination clinic recently and is encouraging people to follow in his tracks.

For the most up-to-date information on where and how you can get vaccinated in Ontario visit the provincial COVID-19 website.

Learn more about Faster Together on the campaign website.