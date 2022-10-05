Georgian offers new programs, to teach newer skills

Future Georgian students will find seven innovative and exciting new programs available for September 2023 that will get them job-ready to meet the needs of local employers.

The new College Foundations certificate program is the first of its kind in the province and allows students to explore a variety of program options to develop the strengths and skills they need to prepare for employment or further their studies. It will be offered at the Barrie and Owen Sound campuses. In addition to being offered full-time, this program will also be offered part-time and/or online.

“We’re continuing to develop new programs that offer students both the applied skills and theoretical knowledge needed to start or accelerate their careers,” said Kevin Weaver, CEO and President, Georgian College. “It’s important to provide our students with a competitive advantage so when they graduate they’re ready to hit the ground running in a career that meets community, social and labour needs.”

The new programs include a mix of certificate, diploma and graduate certificates:

College Foundations – Explore a variety of courses and discover your strengths and find your passion. You’ll develop skills for success and be ready for employment or further studies.

– Explore a variety of courses and discover your strengths and find your passion. You’ll develop skills for success and be ready for employment or further studies. Digital Content Creation and Strategy – Learn how to deliver compelling messages in today’s media-rich business environment. You’ll capture ideas and develop production skills while exploring user experience and design functionality.

– Learn how to deliver compelling messages in today’s media-rich business environment. You’ll capture ideas and develop production skills while exploring user experience and design functionality. Game Design and Simulation – Explore the latest video game design and simulation tools and techniques. You’ll turn game concepts into 2D and 3D experiences for PC, console, mobile and more.

– Explore the latest video game design and simulation tools and techniques. You’ll turn game concepts into 2D and 3D experiences for PC, console, mobile and more. Jewellery Design, Bench Skills and Business – Get hands-on experience in the jewellery industry, from fabrication to sales. You’ll have access to industry experts, seasoned faculty, and state-of-the-art studios and technologies.

– Get hands-on experience in the jewellery industry, from fabrication to sales. You’ll have access to industry experts, seasoned faculty, and state-of-the-art studios and technologies. Maajii – Anishnaabemdaa (Start Speaking the Language) – Develop Anishnaabemowin speaking, reading and listening skills. Connect to Anishnaabe ways of being, traditional values and history and engage with peers in Indigenous virtual reality worlds.

– Develop Anishnaabemowin speaking, reading and listening skills. Connect to Anishnaabe ways of being, traditional values and history and engage with peers in Indigenous virtual reality worlds. Medical Laboratory Assistant – You’ll explore laboratory and analysis techniques in state-of-the-art labs and play a vital role in the detection of disease and illness. Plus, you’ll be able to start your career in one year.

– You’ll explore laboratory and analysis techniques in state-of-the-art labs and play a vital role in the detection of disease and illness. Plus, you’ll be able to start your career in one year. Visual and Digital Media Arts – Unleash your creative abilities and artistic skills. Get hands-on experience with the latest digital tools – such as virtual reality – and a range of traditional media.

Next September Georgian will also introduce a renewed Protection, Security and Investigation diploma at the Orillia Campus. Using a streamlined, four semester, continuous model, students will be able to graduate in just over a year.

In addition to the programs listed above, Georgian will launch a new Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology graduate certificate in January 2024. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting new program.

Applications are now being accepted. Learn more at GeorgianCollege.ca/newprograms or join us in person at Fall Open House on Saturday, Nov. 12.