Georgian's first in person open house in two years draws big crowds

Georgian’s first in-person Open House since fall 2019 was a huge success with more than 2,300 guests coming out Saturday to learn about college programs and services. This represents a 55 per cent increase from the last in-person Open House.

Interested prospective applicants connected with faculty and employees across all seven campus locations to discover what makes the Georgian Experience unique – from our close-knit and welcoming communities, to our focus on hands-on learning, changemaking attitude, advanced technology and entrepreneurial mindset.

Guests were encouraged to try a variety of hands-on activities, and explore cool labs and innovative spaces at each campus. They were able to meet their future support network to see all the ways Georgian’s Student Services team can help with their academic success. In addition, guests learned about their financial aid options and how to access awards, scholarships and bursaries. They could also take a tour of the seven campus locations as well as the Arch and Helen Brown Design and Digital Arts Centre in downtown Barrie.

Audrey Francioni from Wasaga Beach came out to learn more out Georgian’s new four-year Honours Bachelor of Science – Nursing degree program.

Special photo: Audrey Francioni listens to the heartbeat of a high-fidelity infant manikin in one of the hands-on demonstrations at Georgian College’s Open House this past Saturday.

“It was exciting to see the faculty demonstrate the simulators and learn about all the cool technology we’d get to work with in the program,” said Audrey who had an opportunity to listen to the heartbeat of a high-fidelity infant manikin.

Paige Schlorff and her parents Tracey and Terry travelled to Open House from Hanover to check out the nursing degree as well.

Special photo: Paige Schlorff and her parents Tracey and Terry chat with Kevin Weaver, President and CEO at Georgian College’s first in-person Open House in more than two years. The event was a huge success with more than 2,300 visitors coming out to learn about Georgian’s programs and services.

“It was great to be able to tour the Barrie Campus, see all the hands-on demonstrations in the nursing labs and talk to the faculty and nursing students,” said Paige. “I like the residence and Georgian is close to home which is also very nice.”

Guests learned about several new programs on offer designed to help the next generation of graduates become job-ready for today’s workforce, and meet the demands of local employers, including:

More than 1,130 applications – the largest number of applications ever recorded for Open House – were filed on Saturday and those who applied to at least one Georgian program had the $110 Ontario Colleges Application Service fee covered by the college.

If you missed Open House, you can still connect with Georgian through our Get to Know Georgian virtual events taking place Nov. 22, Dec. 13, Feb. 7 and March 14.

Get to Know Georgian is the ideal opportunity to find out what Georgian has to offer as you or your loved one explore postsecondary options. Our knowledgeable and friendly student recruitment team is here to answer all your questions, and assist with applying to college. You’ll also have another opportunity to have your application fee waived when you apply to Georgian. Register online and get full details at GeorgianCollege.ca/gettoknowgeorgian.

You can also connect with a student recruitment specialist at recruitment@georgiancollege.ca – plus, save the date for our Virtual Winter Open House, which is just around the corner on Saturday, Jan. 21.