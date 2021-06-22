Gilda's Club worried about a spike in cancer diagnosis

Cancer doesn't care about the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the cancer community is worried about the toll the pandemic is taking when it comes to early detection and treatment.

Aaron Lutes from Gilda's Club is sounding the alarm over the number of people who are hesitant to attend healthcare facilities, and are putting off their regularly scheduled tests and check ups - or ignoring signs and symptoms with the intention of scheduling a doctor's appointment once the Covid case numbers are lower.

According to statistics gathered by Ontario Health, almost a million fewer colorectal, breast and cervical cancer screenings were conducted between March and December 2020, than during the same time-frame in 2019.

"I want people to hear this loud and clear because we here at Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka are already seeing the negative impacts of reduced screening, and our mission to support anyone impacted by cancer is becoming more important than ever with each passing day," he wrote to Pure Country recently.

Aaron joined Jason and Carey to talk about this important issue. You can listen to the full interview below:

Here are the links that he mentioned to us:

https://www.mycanceriq.ca/ is run by Cancer Care Ontario and is a perfect first step for someone looking to learn about screening.

To learn more about Gilda's Club and the cancer support services they offer - https://gildasclubsimcoemuskoka.org/

If you would like to support local charities including Gilda's Club by purchasing a ticket for the Kempenfelt Rotary Car Lottery - https://winacar.kempenfeltrotary.ca/