Gilda's Club worried about a spike in cancer diagnosis
Cancer doesn't care about the Covid-19 pandemic.
But the cancer community is worried about the toll the pandemic is taking when it comes to early detection and treatment.
Aaron Lutes from Gilda's Club is sounding the alarm over the number of people who are hesitant to attend healthcare facilities, and are putting off their regularly scheduled tests and check ups - or ignoring signs and symptoms with the intention of scheduling a doctor's appointment once the Covid case numbers are lower.
According to statistics gathered by Ontario Health, almost a million fewer colorectal, breast and cervical cancer screenings were conducted between March and December 2020, than during the same time-frame in 2019.
"I want people to hear this loud and clear because we here at Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka are already seeing the negative impacts of reduced screening, and our mission to support anyone impacted by cancer is becoming more important than ever with each passing day," he wrote to Pure Country recently.
Aaron joined Jason and Carey to talk about this important issue. You can listen to the full interview below:
Here are the links that he mentioned to us:
https://www.mycanceriq.ca/ is run by Cancer Care Ontario and is a perfect first step for someone looking to learn about screening.
To learn more about Gilda's Club and the cancer support services they offer - https://gildasclubsimcoemuskoka.org/
If you would like to support local charities including Gilda's Club by purchasing a ticket for the Kempenfelt Rotary Car Lottery - https://winacar.kempenfeltrotary.ca/
You may be interested in...
-
Covid outbreak shuts down unit at Orillia's hospitalOSMH in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has heightened surveillance for COVID-19 on its IMRS (Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services) unit. Two patients who shared a room on the 42-bed unit have tested positive for COVID-19
-
Covid vaccination bookings for youth 12-plus in Simcoe-MuskokaThe health unit and their school board partners are now offering youth focused, first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics to those aged 12 to 17 years. The clinics will run throughout the weeks of June 14 and 21 across Simcoe Muskoka
-
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for Midland buildOn June 21, North Simcoe community leaders joined Habitat For Humanity officials to break ground and begin construction of the latest Habitat homes for the area, to be located at 808 Birchwood Drive, Midland