Give an animal the gift of a home this Christmas

Change an animal’s life this holiday season with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s iAdopt for the Holidays campaign, which kicks off today and runs until Dec. 25.

Presented by Swiffer®, the goal of iAdopt for the Holidays is to find loving homes for as many animals as possible at Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province during the holidays. Last year, close to 600 animals found loving homes across Ontario during the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign. With many people enjoying time off during the holidays and being home together as a family, now is the perfect time to welcome an animal into your life.

For the second year, as part of the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign, Swiffer will also be providing every adopter with Swiffer®’s Get Pet Ready Guide, that features tips and tricks on how to care for your new furry friend while maintaining a clean home. To help get the cleaning jobs done, Swiffer® Duster™ Pet Heavy Duty Starter Kit will also be provided to help adopters get their homes and hearts ready as they bring home a new furry friend this holiday season.

If you’ve already adopted an animal, you can help promote the benefits of adoption by entering Ontario’s Cutest Adopted Animal Photo Contest at iadopt.ca. There are amazing weekly prizes to be won, with items from Swiffer® and more, as well as a grand prize awarded to the pet with the most votes. Enter your pet’s cutest photo and encourage your friends, family, co-workers and neighbours to cast their vote. To enter or to vote, visit iadopt.ca

You can also change the life of an animal in need this holiday season by making a donation. As a registered charity, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society depends on the generosity of donors to provide care and shelter to animals in need as they wait to find loving forever homes. Visit iadopt.ca to donate. OR, new this year, adopt-it-forward by covering the adoption fee for an animal who may be overlooked by potential adopters because they are a senior pet or an animal with special needs.

“There are so many ways to get involved in iAdopt for the Holidays and change the life of an animal this holiday season,” says Caytlynn Croisier, Manager, Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre. “If you aren’t in a position to adopt, you can make a real difference in an animal’s life by making a donation to help provide them with the care, shelter and love they deserve.”

To change an animal’s life during iAdopt for the Holidays, visit iadopt.ca