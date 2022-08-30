Go Fund Me page set up for families of six Barrie crash victims

As members of Barrie and surrounding communities continue to grapple with the tragic crash that claimed the lives of six young adults over the weekend, a Go Fund Me page has been established to provide financial support for the families who must now bury their loved ones.

The six young people had been reported missing Saturday. On Sunday, Barrie Police officers happened across the single vehicle crash in a construction zone on McKay Road near Hwy 27. The intersection had been closed since the spring as part of a municipal project in the area. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash, but say the probe will take time to complete.

The six friends have since been identified as 22-year-old Curtis King, 23-year-old River Wells, 22-year-old Jason O'Connor, 22-year-old Luke West, 20-year-old Jersey Mitchell and 21-year-old Haley Marin.

(special photo) courtesy of CTV Barrie News

On Monday evening, family members were escorted by police to the lip of a large concrete pit where the crash took place and could be seen tossing flowers into it.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, the city of Barrie has lowered it's flag to half staff, and a memorial has been set up near the crash site.

For those who wish to help support the families involved, a special community support committee has been established by Ripple of Kindness Barrie to administer the fund, which has been endorsed by Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

As of posting this at noon on August 30, the fund was at just over $45,000 of the $60,000 goal.

"Our community has been shaken to the core, our flags are at half mast and six families are devastated at the loss of their loved ones. Let's come together as a community and show our support." ~ Ripple of Kindness Barrie, Go Fund Me page.