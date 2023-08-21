Golf tournament boosts MRI total for GBGH

On July 14, 2023, 132 golfers gathered at the Midland Golf & Country Club for the Glenn Howard Charity Golf Classic, raising $157,408 for Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH). The tournament’s new presenting sponsor, Tom Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC, proved to be a great partner, helping the event to break all its previous fundraising records.

Funds raised this year will help to bring a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine to GBGH. MRI technology is used to provide clear, detailed images of specific body parts, such as the brain, spinal cord and internal organs. These images help in the assessment and diagnosis of brain or spinal cord injury, the cause of seizures, and other chronic illnesses and undiagnosed conditions. Bringing this critical diagnostic tool to Midland will bring access to this service closer to home for thousands of patients every year.

“I have personally been to Barrie or Toronto for an MRI on multiple occasions,” says Glenn Howard, tournament chair. “I know that having one in Midland will speed up appointment times, and help people get answers sooner. We [the committee] are so glad to help bring an MRI to GBGH with the tournament this year, and we’re so thankful for our amazing business partners and sponsors who helped us raise more than $150K.”

The tournament was supported with a generous $50,000 donation from Marco Mancini, along with sponsorship from Tom Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC, Scotiabank, Thor Wealth Management, Balm Beach Windows & Doors, Dorplex Entry Systems, Lisolo Farms and Paul & Sharon Harbottle. Many local businesses also provided Hole-in-One contests, prizes and auction items which added to the total revenue.

“We are so honoured that the Glenn Howard Charity Golf Classic continues to empower GBGH to deliver excellent health care every year,” shares Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “And the incredible support from businesses and individuals continues to grow; in part because of the fun and energy at the tournament, but also because together, everyone involved has a bigger impact on our local hospital.”

In total, the Glenn Howard Golf Tournament has raised more than $810,000 for the GBGH Foundation since 2016, supporting vital equipment investments such as scope cleaning machines, automated medication dispensing units and surgical expansion.

Anyone interested in learning more about organizing an event to benefit GBGH is encouraged to visit https://gbghf.ca/get-involved/bring-your-idea-to-life/