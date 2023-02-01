Gravenhurst woman books trip after OSMH 50/50 win

Gravenhurst resident Irene Jensen is the winner of the Soldiers’ 50/50 jackpot for January, taking home $19,182.

“I’m still bouncing off the walls,” Jensen said. “I can't believe it!”

Jensen received news of her win just days after celebrating her 61st birthday. As a retiree and mother of two daughters, she is excited to use her earnings to take her family on a much-needed vacation.

"I’ve already booked a family trip to Mexico,” Jensen said. “I’ve rented us a house on the beach so my daughters can surf.”

As an avid traveler, she is excited to spend time in the sun with her family. Above all, she’s happy to be supporting a good cause.

Jensen broke her ankle in 2019 and underwent surgery at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (Soldiers’). She was inspired to support Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle because of the great service she received from Dr. Brent Mollon and his team.

“The whole fracture clinic was awesome,” Jensen said of her experience at Soldiers’. “I like to support local, so if there’s any raffles or 50/50s, I try to buy tickets.”

Now that she’s won the jackpot, Jensen will still be purchasing Soldiers’ 50/50 tickets.

“Oh, I can’t wait to buy tickets for the next draw,” she said.

The February Soldiers' 50/50 raffle is already underway, and is kicking off with a $1,000 Early Bird Draw this Thursday at 2 p.m. With a winner every week, there are plenty of chances to win big.

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Soldiers' Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

The next Soldiers' 50/50 Grand Prize draw is February 24th, and Early Bird draws are set for February 2, 9, and 16th. With a guaranteed pot of $5,000 and ticket bundles starting at just $10, it’s a fun way to support your local hospital and gives you the chance to win every week.

To learn more about the new Soldiers' 50/50 and how you can win big every week, visit soldiers5050.ca.