Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for Midland build

Through shelter, they empower. Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North, is proud to deliver two new, energy efficient homes in Midland that are compliant with universal design.

On June 21, North Simcoe community leaders, Steffen Walma, Deputy Mayor of The Corporation of the Township of Tiny; Mike Ross, Deputy Mayor of The Corporation of the Town of Midland; Michael Parrott, Director of Build Project Management and Family Services, Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North; Doug Leroux, Mayor, Town of/ Ville de Penetanguishene; and Ted Walker, Mayor of Tay Township, joined Michael Parrott, Director of Build Project Management, Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North and a representative member of the North Simcoe Chapter of Habitat for Humanity to break ground and begin construction of the latest Habitat homes for the area, to be located at 808 Birchwood Drive, Midland.

“We know that a safe, decent and affordable home plays an absolutely critical role in helping families create a brighter future.” said Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North. “We also provide relief to over-burdened social programs.” Local dignitaries echoed this sentiment and spoke of the dire need for affordable housing in Midland and the surrounding Townships. “We are so grateful to the Town of Midland and the County of Simcoe for their support and partnership in this project” added Woodcock. “We look forward to working with local government bodies in Midland, Tiny, Tay, and Penetanguishene to develop creative ways of delivering Habitat housing in greater scale.”

Located at 808 Birchwood Drive, Midland, this year’s Habitat homes are no ordinary affordable homes. Not only do they offer desperately needed supply of quality housing units, they have a social conscience too. The 2021 build project looks beyond construction to the well-being of the Habitat homeowners. These energy efficient homes will ensure a low cost of operating and they will offer numerous accessibility features. They remove many environmental barriers to provide a sense of possibility, freedom, and hope for people currently isolated and limited by an inaccessible home.

“We are seeking additional partnerships, corporate sponsors, and major donors,” added Ms. Woodcock, “to join in the successful delivery of these age-friendly, affordable homes. The affordable housing crisis affects everyone in the community, and we invite all to participate in the solution.”

To join the effort or find out more about how you can help, contact Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North at ceo@habitatgatewaynorth.com.

About Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North

Amalgamated in 2014, Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North is a non-profit organization working toward a world in which everyone has a decent place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers and Habitat homeowners we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in our service area, in Canada and around the world. Our region serves communities across central and northern Ontario, including Orillia, Midland, Muskoka, Parry Sound, North Bay and Sudbury. Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity Canada, which was established in 1985 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitatgatewaynorth.com.