iHeartRadio
-15°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Happy Lunar New Year, saying Hello Ox, and Good riddance Rat!

lunar new year

Goodbye Rat - Hello Ox!

The Lunar New Year, most commonly associated with the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, typically falls sometime between January 21 and February 20 annually. Lunar New Year 2021 is on February 12, and in terms of the Chinese zodiac animal, it's the Year of the Ox. 

In China the festival is a seven day vacation, and celebrations are marked with good luck symbols hung in windows, traditional dances - including the Lion Dance and Dragon Dance - and gymnastic performances, along with traditional Lunar New Year Foods. 

Last year marked the Year of the Rat, the first animal on the Chinese zodiac, while 2021 will signify the Year of the Ox, the second in the cycle. Some view the ox as being symbolic of hardworking attitudes and reliability because of its role in agriculture.

Those born in the Year of the Ox are reliable, strong, fair, patient, kind, methodical, calm and trustworthy. Ox people also value their friends.

Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2021! 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca