Happy Lunar New Year, saying Hello Ox, and Good riddance Rat!

Goodbye Rat - Hello Ox!

The Lunar New Year, most commonly associated with the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, typically falls sometime between January 21 and February 20 annually. Lunar New Year 2021 is on February 12, and in terms of the Chinese zodiac animal, it's the Year of the Ox.

In China the festival is a seven day vacation, and celebrations are marked with good luck symbols hung in windows, traditional dances - including the Lion Dance and Dragon Dance - and gymnastic performances, along with traditional Lunar New Year Foods.

Last year marked the Year of the Rat, the first animal on the Chinese zodiac, while 2021 will signify the Year of the Ox, the second in the cycle. Some view the ox as being symbolic of hardworking attitudes and reliability because of its role in agriculture.

Those born in the Year of the Ox are reliable, strong, fair, patient, kind, methodical, calm and trustworthy. Ox people also value their friends.

Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2021!