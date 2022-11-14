Heads up motorists - Winter is coming, as are winter parking bylaws

Along with the colder weather, winter parking bylaws come into effect ths November in communities across Simcoe Muskoka.

In Orillia and Midland, overnight parking restrictions begin Nov. 15, 2022

The City of Orillia reminds residents that parking is prohibited on all municipal streets and parking lots between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. from Nov. 15, 2022 through April 15, 2023.

When you go to bed on Monday, Nov. 14, make sure your vehicle is not parked on the road or in a municipal parking lot as the restriction comes into effect when the clock strikes midnight. This prohibition is in effect regardless of weather conditions.

Orillia residents requiring off-street parking overnight are allowed to park within the boulevard (the space on their driveway between the sidewalk and the roadway) year-round, provided the vehicle is parked at least 1.5 metres back from the sidewalk and at least 1.5 metres back from the roadway. Illustrations are provided below:

Orillia residents are also reminded that parking on front lawns is not permitted.

Illegally parked cars can delay or impair the City’s winter control operations. All illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed and/or towed.

Enjoy free parking in all Downtown Orillia municipal parking lots from Nov. 18, 2022 through to Jan. 3, 2023. Free parking applies to metered parking in municipal parking lots only. Permits will still be required in Permit Parking Lots and payment for on-street metered parking is still required. Please note that posted time limits still apply in all municipal parking lots.

Make paying for your on-street metered parking easier by downloading the City of Orillia’s free PassportParking mobile application. Download the free PassportParking app from the App Store and Google Play.

The town of Midland also reminding vehicle owners that By-law 2010-76 prohibits parking on Town of Midland Streets and Municipal Parking Lots between 12:00 midnight and 7:00 a.m. from November 14th to April 1st. Offenders may be ticketed and/or towed.

In Barrie and Collingwood, overnight parking restrictions begin Dec. 1, 2022

In Barrie, on-street parking is not permitted 3–6am within the Downtown Business Improvement Area, and on other City streets 12:01–7am, December 1 through March 31. This helps ensure crews can clear streets of snow and large emergency v​ehicles can get down the street.

Parking is prohibited in Collingwood on all streets between 1:00 AM and 7:00 AM, from December 1 each year until March 31 in the following year. This is strictly enforced to assist the Public Works Department's snow clearing and winter operations. Any vehicle parked or left standing during this period may be removed.