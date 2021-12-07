Health Unit to host virtual Covid vaccination Q&A for parents
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is hosting a virtual live Q & A for parents and caregivers on COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 years on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Presented by Dr. Colin Lee, SMDHU Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Rania Hiram, Royal Victoria Regional Hospital Pediatrician and Jocelyn Leworthy, Certified Child Life Specialist. The event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking the following link or by visiting the SMDHU website. During this virtual event, participants may pose questions in the live chat box and receive answers in real-time.
Getting your child vaccinated is the best way to protect them from COVID-19 and to prevent them from passing the virus to grandparents or others who can get seriously ill. Vaccination provides strong protection against COVID-19 and its variants. COVID-19 vaccinations are available to eligible residents through community clinics, participating pharmacies, primary care providers, and the GOVAXX mobile clinic.
Children born between 2010 and 2016 are eligible to receive the children’s Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine are recommended with at least eight weeks between the first and second dose.
We encourage parents and caregivers to discuss COVID-19 vaccination with their children before booking an appointment. If parents or children have general questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccination, we urge them to attend the event. If they have questions that include personal health information parents should reach out to their primary care provider or the SickKids COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service – a by-appointment judgement-free phone call with a pediatric Registered Nurse from Sick Kids, available in multiple languages, using over-the-phone language interpretation.
SMDHU also reminds the public to follow current public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including staying home when feeling ill, maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 metres from those living outside of your household, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible, covering your cough, and washing your hands regularly.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and current public health safety measures and requirements, visit smdhu.org/covid19.
