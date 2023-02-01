For the first two weeks of February, the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is raising funds for cardiac monitors and ECG machines, inspired by a $25,000 match gift from Conrad and Donna Huber. This year’s ‘Kickstart Your Heart’ campaign will aim to raise $100,000 for these two cardiac care priorities at GBGH.

In its first two years, the Kickstart Your Heart campaign raised more than $300,000 to replace all the defibrillators and crash carts at the Midland hospital. The annual campaign was first inspired by the Hubers, who consider their support of the campaign a gift to each other.

“Conrad & Donna are an incredibly generous local couple,” shares Nicole Kraftscik, executive director, GBGH Foundation. “They have a love for healthcare, and a love for their community, which they celebrate through their generous match gift to the Kickstart Your Heart campaign each year. Their hope is that our community will take advantage of their match gift and support GBGH.”

To help the GBGH Foundation invest in cardiac monitors and ECG machines for the hospital, Bell Media’s Pure Country 106 and Bounce 104.1 are putting their voices to the airwaves in the coming weeks.

“Bell Media is supporting the Kickstart Your Heart campaign because we understand how important it is for communities to work at their best potential,” shares Meg Whitton, morning show host on Bounce 104.1. “We want hospital staff to have the very best equipment and we want to show our hospital staff that we are willing to provide that for them.”

Local businesses are also stepping up in a big way this year, offering special promotions that kick back a portion of sales to the Kickstart Your Heart campaign. Sweet Treats Factory, a new business based in Penetanguishene, was one of the first to step up with plans to donate 20% of sales from their Valentine’s Heart Cookies & Heart Brownies.

“We are excited to be part of this campaign, and support GBGH in any way we can,” shares Matt Mackenzie, owner of Sweet Treats Factory. “We have had three children born at GBGH, and have always had a great experience with the team there.”

Anyone interested in having their gift matched*, can make a donation at www.gbghf.ca/kickstartyourheart. A list of businesses participating in the campaign can also be found there. *Donations will be matched up to a total of $25,000