Helping animals in need, one cupcake at a time

Get out those mixing bowls and pre-heat your oven for Cupcake Day for the Ontario SPCA, coming up on Feb. 27. The Ontario SPCA, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, is calling on all cupcake crusaders to bake a difference to raise critically needed funds for animals in need across the province.

Changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake. Register for free at cupcakeday.ca and plan a Cupcake Day party any time in January or February. How you celebrate Cupcake Day is up to you! Host your Cupcake Day party at home, work, school – anywhere cupcakes will be enjoyed! Bake, eat and share delicious cupcakes to raise critical funds for animals in your community.

As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to help animals in need. By taking part in Cupcake Day, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.

“Set your timers because the countdown is on to Cupcake Day, which truly is the sweetest day of the year,” says Carol Beard, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre. “It’s a piece of cake to get involved and change the lives of animals in need in your community.”

Make Cupcake Day the sweetest day of the year for animals in need by registering at cupcakeday.ca