Here's a million and two reasons to join the lottery group at your work

The LOTTO MAX odds have shone in favour for a group of 13 from southern Ontario! The group had the winning ticket for a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 1, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw. They also won $2 on their ENCORE selection, bringing their total winnings to $1,000,002!

The group members are:

James Stewart of Beeton

A-Bau Thong of Brampton

Andrew Ennos of Whitby

Antonio Galardo of Toronto

Baney Persaud of Brampton

David Chanthaphone of Toronto

George Pagiatakis of Toronto

John Morrison of Newmarket

Paul Torresan of Caledon East

Stephen Browne of Barrie

Susan Slade of Ingersoll

Tony Watton of Innisfil

Werner Kehlbreier of Mississauga

The group of coworkers say they've been playing the lottery together for 10 to 15 years.

"Everyone was shocked! They were so thrilled when I told them," shared James, the group leader and a married father of two.

"Everyone is excited to see the money. A few guys want to buy cars. One group member wants to take a trip to Italy with his family. I want to pay some bills and complete some renovations around the house," James concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bee-Mart on Main Street in Beeton.