iHeartRadio
24°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Here's a million and two reasons to join the lottery group at your work

Lotto Max (Maxmillions)_June 01, 2021_$1,000,002.00_James Stewart (Group of 13) (Custom)

The LOTTO MAX odds have shone in favour for a group of 13 from southern Ontario! The group had the winning ticket for a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 1, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw. They also won $2 on their ENCORE selection, bringing their total winnings to $1,000,002!

The group members are:

James Stewart of Beeton

A-Bau Thong of Brampton

Andrew Ennos of Whitby

Antonio Galardo of Toronto

Baney Persaud of Brampton

David Chanthaphone of Toronto

George Pagiatakis of Toronto

John Morrison of Newmarket

Paul Torresan of Caledon East

Stephen Browne of Barrie

Susan Slade of Ingersoll

Tony Watton of Innisfil

Werner Kehlbreier of Mississauga

 

The group of coworkers say they've been playing the lottery together for 10 to 15 years.

"Everyone was shocked! They were so thrilled when I told them," shared James, the group leader and a married father of two.

"Everyone is excited to see the money. A few guys want to buy cars. One group member wants to take a trip to Italy with his family. I want to pay some bills and complete some renovations around the house," James concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bee-Mart on Main Street in Beeton.

You may be interested in...

  • LotteryLogo

    Tickets now on sale for the Princess Margaret Home Lottery

    The Fall 2021 Princess Margaret Home Lottery is now underway. By buying a ticket, not only are you supporting ground-breaking research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, but there is also the chance to win amazing prizes. Details at the link.
  • Patio1

    Orillia patio night this week to honour front line workers

    As part of a special See You on the Patio night on Aug. 27, attendees are invited to provide their messages of thanks and support to frontline workers. Details at the link below.
  • bus bench

    Benches to be installed at bus stops in Penetanguishene

    The Town of Penetanguishene is having benches installed at seven area bus stops. The work will be done over two weeks starting the first week of September, weather permitting. Locations and other details at the link below.
  • (kiattisakch / iStock)

    Covid pop up clinics in Simcoe-Muskoka - Aug 25-29

    The Covid vaccinations strategy in our region is shifting. Simcoe-Muskoka's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner says the focus will move away from mass clinics in arena's and community centres, towards pop up clinics in areas where the vaccination rates are lower. Clinic details at the link.
  • Aaron and his brother

    Soldier looks to lessen the load for future cancer patients

    Lt. Aaron Niles of 16 Wing, CFB Borden, will lace up on Friday, September 10 to walk 30 kilometres, wearing a 30-pound rucksack, to raise funds for the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Program, hoping to lessen the load for future cancer patients.
  • cottage

    OPP issue warning about a cottage rental scam in Muskoka

    Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received several complaints from people who have been victimized by cottage rental scams online. Details at the link.
  • bank robber2

    Police searching for suspect in Barrie bank heist

    Barrie Police are investigating a bank robbery. They say a man wearing a hoodie and gloves walked into a Scotiabank branch on Collier Street yesterday morning, told the staff he had a weapon, jumped behind the counter, grabbed some cash and took off on foot. Description, pictures at link below.
  • georgian college-2

    Covid vaccines required for students, staff on Georgian campuses

    Georgian College has announced that they will be requiring vaccinations for all Georgian students and employees who will access any college campus or location, as of Sept. 7.  The college will be releasing a vaccination policy shortly that will also address all visitors who attend Georgian campuses or locations.
  • jopbbbbbperson-731479_960_720

    Does your Birth Month dictate your job?...

    So, does this survey add up?....does your birth month dictate your job, passion?...have a look and you tell us!
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca