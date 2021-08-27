Here's a million and two reasons to join the lottery group at your work
The LOTTO MAX odds have shone in favour for a group of 13 from southern Ontario! The group had the winning ticket for a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 1, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw. They also won $2 on their ENCORE selection, bringing their total winnings to $1,000,002!
The group members are:
James Stewart of Beeton
A-Bau Thong of Brampton
Andrew Ennos of Whitby
Antonio Galardo of Toronto
Baney Persaud of Brampton
David Chanthaphone of Toronto
George Pagiatakis of Toronto
John Morrison of Newmarket
Paul Torresan of Caledon East
Stephen Browne of Barrie
Susan Slade of Ingersoll
Tony Watton of Innisfil
Werner Kehlbreier of Mississauga
The group of coworkers say they've been playing the lottery together for 10 to 15 years.
"Everyone was shocked! They were so thrilled when I told them," shared James, the group leader and a married father of two.
"Everyone is excited to see the money. A few guys want to buy cars. One group member wants to take a trip to Italy with his family. I want to pay some bills and complete some renovations around the house," James concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Bee-Mart on Main Street in Beeton.
