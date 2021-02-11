Hey Orillia businesses - could you use some free money?

The City of Orillia Economic Recovery Task Force (ERTF) is challenging businesses to take 15 minutes to apply for up to $20,000 in grants through the 15-Minute Grant Challenge.

“We’ve heard that businesses are overwhelmed with constant COVID-19 updates, information, and emails, and this is drowning out important opportunities that we don’t want them to miss,” said Coun. Ted Emond, Chair of the ERTF. “That’s why we’ve launched this challenge to call attention to the Ontario Small Business Support Grant. The application takes less than 15 minutes and businesses could net a grant of up to $20,000. Successful applicants will receive the funds within 10 business days of approval of their application.”

The ERTF has been advised that Orillia-area businesses are not tapping into grants at the same rate as surrounding communities. Through discussions with local businesses, the ERTF has heard that businesses were under the impression that grant applications are time-consuming. Unlike past grant applications, which can take hours or even days to prepare for and complete, the Ontario Small Business Support Grant requires very little preparation, and many local business owners are reporting it takes between 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

The Ontario Small Business Support Grant helps small businesses that were required to close or significantly restrict services under the Province-wide shutdown that became effective as of December 26, 2020. Businesses will be able to use the support in whatever way makes the most sense for them. Full details and eligibility requirements are available at reliefwithinreach.ca.

The ERTF has launched the 15-Minute Grant Challenge where businesses are encouraged to follow three easy steps to apply for the Ontario Small Business Grant in just 15 minutes:

Step 1: Visit the recently launched Relief within Reach website at reliefwithinreach.ca to find details on eligibility, along with links to grant applications in the North Simcoe area.

Step 2: Complete the Ontario Small Business Support Grant application.

Step 3: Tell us you submitted an Ontario Small Business Support Grant application by visiting orillia.ca/grantchallenge and providing your name, email and phone number. This will enter you to win a Shop Local Prize Pack, which includes City of Orillia swag, $100 Downtown Dollars to spend at a local business of your choice, as well as a $500 OrilliaMatters digital advertising package.

Any business that submits an Ontario Small Business Support Grant application during the month of February is eligible for the 15-Minute Grant Challenge contest. The contest ends at midnight on Feb. 28, 2021; however, the Ontario Small Business Grant application remains open beyond the contest deadline.

For more details, and to access an easy-to-follow how-to video, visit orillia.ca/grantchallenge.