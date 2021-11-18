Hey Orillia - get ready for the Santa Claus Tour!

Santa Claus is coming to Orillia

With the pandemic still upon us, the organizers of the Orillia Santa Claus Parade - and the big man himself - felt it wasn't a great idea to ask people to gather downtown to watch the parade.

So this year instead of you coming downtown to see Santa - Santa is coming to your neighbourhood to see you!

Santa will be touring the Orillia area Saturday November 20th, and Sunday November 21st.

He will be escorted by police - so if you see flashing lights and hear sirens (and sleigh bells) - get ready to wave to Santa Claus.



The following are the "approximate times" for Santa Claus and his Float Tour to be cruising around Orillia and Lake Country



Saturday, November 20th Note - Times subject to change due to weather conditions.



11:15am - O.S.M.H. (on Dunlop St.)



11:30am to 12:00 noon - Downtown Orillia

Heading East on Mississaga St. through Downtown Orillia



12:30 pm to 1:00 pm - Rama



1:30 pm to 2:00 pm - West Ridge

(Res. segment - Stone Ridge Blvd. > Orion Blvd. > Monarch Dr.)



2:30 pm to 3pm - Orillia Square Mall



3pm return to North Pole Orillia Storage



Note - Times subject to change due to weather conditions.

On Sunday the tour will once again begin at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, and will include south Orillia and OPP Headquarters.

Light Up Orillia and Lake Country also gets underway November 20th. For more information on all the seasonal events - check out orillia.com