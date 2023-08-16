Historic Anten Mills schoolhouse opens doors for tour

The Township of Springwater joins municipalities around the world in opening the doors to cultural and heritage buildings as part of Doors Open.

On August 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., participating municipalities will offer residents and visitors free entrance and special access to historical sites, some of which are seldom open to the public.

Springwater will open the doors to the Anten Mills Community Centre to offer a tremendous showcase of the one-room schoolhouse’s history. Built in 1891, the Anten Mills Community Centre is one of the oldest structures in the area. The building’s cultural and heritage value lies in its historical and associative ties to the community and early education system. The Anten Mills Community Centre continues to be used by the community and was officially designated as a heritage building in 2021.

Memorabilia and artifacts of cultural, political, and natural heritage significance will be showcased throughout the building. Self-guided tours of the Anten Mills Community Centre will give attendees an insider’s peek into the site’s historical significance. Additionally, attendees can visit local vendors under the pavilion.

This year, 23 different heritage sites in Simcoe County will participate in Doors Open. Visit www.doorsopenontario.on.ca to learn more and view participating heritage sites.