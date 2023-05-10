Historic Orillia boathouse opens to visitors with new exhibit

Join the Leacock Museum on May 20, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. as it ‘sets sail’ to its newest exhibit, Boating Old Brewery Bay, with a launch event full of activities, historic boats, entertainment, and the opportunity to tour the historic Old Brewery Bay boathouse.

“The Old Brewery Bay boathouse is one of Orillia’s most prominent landmarks. This new exhibit will give visitors to the Leacock Museum an opportunity to go inside the historic boathouse and learn more about the site’s past and its relationship with Lake Couchiching,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “I encourage everyone to join us on May 20 to kick off this exciting new exhibit. There will be activities for everyone to enjoy.”

During the launch event, in addition to ongoing Leacock house and boathouse tours, the Orillia Heritage Centre and the Wooden Canoe Heritage Association will be showcasing historic boats, canoes and model ships. There will be crafts and activities for children, as well as paddling, seat-weaving, and other demonstrations. Other events are planned for the day, including a dramatic telling of Leacock's famous "Sinking of the Mariposa Belle," performed by storyteller Tim Greenwood.

Tickets for the launch event can be purchased in advance online at leacockmuseum.com and in person on the day of the event. General admission is $10 and youth tickets (17 years and under) are $5. With the purchase of a ticket, guests will be permitted into the museum, boathouse and to all the activities and presentations that are taking place. Tickets are limited.

The new exhibit will be a permanent fixture in the boathouse. After the event on May 20, guests can view the boathouse exhibit during the Museum’s House and Grounds History Tour, offered Tuesday through Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tour can be booked online at leacockmuseum.com.

“While conducting research for the Boating Old Brewery Bay exhibit, the Museum staff found ourselves in fits of laughter over the real-life stories of Leacock’s experiences fishing and boating on the water,” said Amanda Marino, Experience Development Officer. “We have highlighted many of these stories in the exhibit and are excited for guests to laugh along with us.”

For more information on the Museum experience, visit leacockmuseum.com or visit its Facebook page and Instagram page @LeacockMuseum.