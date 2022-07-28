Hole in One golfer drives away in a new car
It was celebration time for Joel Clayton the Hole-in-One winner at the Kempenfelt Rotary annual golf tournament at National Pines Golf Club.
Moffatt’s Mazda was pleased to support Kempenfelt Rotary’s charitable efforts with the donation of a prize value of $35,000 towards a Mazda vehicle purchase.
It was an exciting time for everyone!
CONGRATULATIONS JOEL!
You may be interested in...
-
Boots and Hearts 2022 - Shania Twain, FGL and Sam HuntBoots & Hearts 2022 Headliners Shania Twain, Florida Georgia Line & Sam Hunt. August 4-7 at Burls Creek. Republic Live shocked country fans across the nation with previously announced headliner Shania Twain, returning home to Canada for her first ever Canadian festival appearance
-
Penetanguishene seeks input on future use of PSS siteIn 2021 the town of Penetanguishene purchased the former PSS site on Dunlop Street. The school has now been torn down and the town is asking residents what the best use of the lands would be. We have details and a link to the survey:
-
Barrie police appeal for help finding missing teenPolice in Barrie are appealing for help from the public to find a young teen missing since Saturday afternoon.