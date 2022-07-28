iHeartRadio
Hole in One golfer drives away in a new car

hole in one winner

It was celebration time for Joel Clayton the Hole-in-One winner at the Kempenfelt Rotary annual golf tournament at National Pines Golf Club.

Moffatt’s Mazda was pleased to support Kempenfelt Rotary’s charitable efforts with the donation of a prize value of $35,000 towards a Mazda vehicle purchase.

It was an exciting time for everyone!

CONGRATULATIONS JOEL!

