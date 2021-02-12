How to get your hands on the pink candy Kraft Dinner

After launching Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese in October, Kraft is now launching a limited-edition Candy KD for Valentine's Day. Made with the iconic cheesy taste Canadians know and love, exclusive pink Candy KD features hints of sweet, sweet candy. This twist on the beloved classic will have Canadians from coast-to-coast whispering "let's mac out."

However - you have only a couple days left to get your hands on one - you will have to follow @kraftdinnerca and CandyKD.ca and sweet talk KD into giving you a box with your best pick-up lines or confessing their love in a poem on social. The program will continue to run until Valentine's Day with wider releases of the pink mac and cheese made available through drops at CandyKD.ca.

"Valentine's Day might be the cheesiest day of the year and as Canada's favorite cheesy dish, we wanted to join in the fun," said Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Build & Innovation, Kraft Heinz. "By combining the colour and flavour of Valentine's Day with our iconic one of a kind cheesy taste, we're excited to give Canadians a new way to show their love this year, with Candy KD."

Lucky recipients will receive a kit in a candy-styled box in the shape of a giant Conversation Heart. The box will include KD Original, a Candy KD Boost Pack, and a fork, so consumers can celebrate Valentine's Day with Candy KD.

And who knows, if Canadians show the limited-edition flavour enough love, Kraft may even turn this holiday fling into a long-term relationship.

For more information on limited-edition Candy KD, please visit Kraft Dinner on social media and CandyKD.ca.

KD Twitter: @KraftDinner

KD Instagram: @kraftdinnerca

KD Facebook: facebook.com/kraftdinner