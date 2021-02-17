iHeartRadio
-19°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

How well did you do on our eye test?

testing

Everyone needs to try this.

We asked you to count every "F" in the following text:

FINISHED FILES ARE THE RESULT OF YEARS OF SCIENTIFIC STUDY COMBINED WITH THE EXPERIENCE OF YEARS

How many did you count?

 

3....... or 4......?

 

 

WRONG!

There are 6.

No joke - go read it again.

Really, go back and try to find the 6 Fs before scrolling down any further.

 

 

The reasoning behind this is further down.

 

 

 

Apparently the brain cannot process "OF"

 

Incredible or what? Go back and look again.

 

Anyone who counts all six Fs on the first go is a genius.

Three is normal, four is quite rare.

Share this with your friends.

It will drive them crazy.

Good isn't it?

 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca