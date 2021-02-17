How well did you do on our eye test?

Everyone needs to try this.

We asked you to count every "F" in the following text:

FINISHED FILES ARE THE RESULT OF YEARS OF SCIENTIFIC STUDY COMBINED WITH THE EXPERIENCE OF YEARS

How many did you count?

3....... or 4......?

WRONG!

There are 6.

No joke - go read it again.

Really, go back and try to find the 6 Fs before scrolling down any further.

The reasoning behind this is further down.

Apparently the brain cannot process "OF"

Incredible or what? Go back and look again.

Anyone who counts all six Fs on the first go is a genius.

Three is normal, four is quite rare.

Share this with your friends.

It will drive them crazy.

Good isn't it?