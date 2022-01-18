Hydro One have a unique idea to help out customers working from home!
Learn more here!
https://www.hydroone.com/rates-and-billing/rates-and-charges/electricity-pricing-and-costs?fbclid=IwAR1G7Owa-Lc3dQSnG1wOzgCpwPQwKGX0gc1-65wLiXO9NQ1OHV-MAeUQ27M
You may be interested in...
-
Woman killed in snowmobile crash in Georgian Bay TownshipOne person has died in a snowmobile accident in Georgian Bay Township.
-
Residents can now swap out for smaller garbage/recycling cartsStarting January 17, 2022, business and homeowners can swap out their garbage and recycling carts for smaller sizes. Exchanges will be free of charge until July 30, 2022. Find out how at the link.
-
Jim Wilson Stormwatch - January 17 AMThere are weather warnings and advisories for much of province - with a snow event that has just got underway this morning, continuing for much of the day.