In-person information sessions return to Georgian College

Anyone wanting to learn more about Georgian College – and many other Ontario colleges – will want to check out the College Information Program tour. This is the first in-person tour since the pandemic began over two years ago. The tour will roll into the Georgian College Barrie and Orillia campuses on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and then the Owen Sound Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

At this event, you’ll be able to meet with college representatives from across Ontario and get information to help make decisions about postsecondary education.

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Parking is also complimentary for event guests. A QR code for parking will be available to scan when you arrive at the Barrie event. Parking tokens will be available in Orillia and Owen Sound; drop by the Georgian booth to pick yours up.

Participants can:

learn about all kinds of careers and the programs that lead to them

discover unique programs only offered at Ontario’s colleges

learn about pathways between college and university

get information on how and when to apply

ask questions about campus life, housing and student services

get advice on how to pay for college

take a campus tour after the event (Barrie Campus only)

Event times and locations:

Barrie Campus

One Georgian Dr., Barrie

Student Life Centre (J building)

Tuesday, Nov. 1

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Orillia Campus

825 Memorial Ave., Orillia

In the gym

Tuesday, Nov. 1

12:30 to 2 p.m.

Owen Sound Campus

1450 8th St. E., Owen Sound

In the gym

Wednesday, Nov. 2

10 a.m. to noon