Introducing Simcoe County's new Chief of Paramedic Services

The County of Simcoe is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Mills as the new Director and Chief of County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

“On behalf of the County, I would like to congratulate and welcome Sarah Mills as our new Director and Chief,” said Jane Sinclair, General Manager of Health and Emergency Services, County of Simcoe. “Former Chief Robert, who retired earlier this year, left behind large shoes and experience to fill. However, after an extensive recruitment process, we are thrilled with the level of experience and expertise that Sarah will bring to this role, along with her collaborative and progressive leadership style.”

Chief Mills is a graduate of both primary and advanced care paramedicine programs, holds a bachelor’s degree in health administration, and has acquired additional certification and expertise in Infection Prevention and Control from Queen’s University. She has a wealth of experience and knowledge having successfully taken on progressively responsible leadership positions during her 20-year career, including those held with York Region, the District of Muskoka and the County of Simcoe. In recent years, Chief Mills has provided significant leadership in the role of County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Operations Commander, overseeing deployment, scheduling and specialized programs including our Incident Response Unit and Infection Prevention and Control guidelines. Most recently, Chief Mills served as Acting Deputy Chief within County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

“I have the distinct privilege of serving the residents of Simcoe County and County Council, being part of a wonderful corporate team, and working alongside an amazing group of Paramedics and professionals in this important role,” said Chief Mills. “I look forward to continuing to provide exceptional support our communities, as we address population growth, increased call volumes and more complex medical care. Advancing our partnerships with provincial and local area health and emergency service partners is also a top priority. To my fellow Paramedics, I understand how challenging the last two years of this pandemic has been on both your personal and professional lives, and I am committed to working with you to evolve and expand our vital role within our communities. I could not be more proud to be part of this team, this County and this profession. I look forward to serving as Director and Chief of Paramedic Services.”