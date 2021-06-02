It's finally time to cast a line for the Orillia Perch Festival
The Wait is Over!
The 40th Anniversary Orillia Perch Festival with over $80,000 in cash and prizes will cast off on June 5 to 26, 2021 for anglers of all ages.
Orillia Perch Festival ambassador Doug Bunker joined Jason and Carey on air to give them the good news - listen here:
All you have to do is go online, upload the fishing app which makes your phone your virtual registration form.
Then, fish any where in Lakes Simcoe, Couchiching or Simcoe County - Catch a perch - Take a phone picture of that perch and submit it online that day.
It's that easy to be entered in all the draws, and maybe even snag yourself one of the daily tagged perch worth $100, $500 or one of the two fish that are worth $1,000 each.
Just fish to win!
orillia.com to register for great fishing fun and prizes for anglers of all ages!
