NEIGHBOUR DISPUTES

Whether you live in a house, condo or apartment in Pure Country - It's not always easy to "love thy neighbor."

According to a 2013 study, 42 percent of homeowners say they’ve had neighbour disputes... and that's before we were forced to stay at home due to Covid

The most common reasons behind neighbour disputes:

48 percent said noise. Whether it be from raucous late-night parties or opposite sleep schedules that result in one neighbor waking up the other.

29 percent said pets.Many times, this issue stems from the homeowner's failure to properly handle or train their animal.

20 percent said children. Much like pets, many people find unruly behavior from children to be a problem, whether it's running on others property, being loud, causing damage or misbehaving.

18 percent said physical appearance of home - poor maintenance, untidy lawns, overflowing trashcans, offensive signs or flags, and overdue holiday decorations.

17 percent said property boundaries. Where your property begins and ends. How much of the side lawn should you mow? Who’s responsible for shoveling the mutual sidewalk during snowstorms? Where should the backyard fence be measured to?

8 percent said suspected criminal behavior. The survey doesn’t go into detail about the most common accusations, but arguments arise because one suspects the other of criminal behavior.

4 percent said health or building code violations. Do you have a window in every room except the bathroom, laundry, or pantry room? Does your kitchen have shelves? Are there rodents or a bug infestation?

1 per cent said parking. On street, blocking view, taking up the spots closest to building, visitors overstaying their welcome.

If you’re involved in one of these neighbour-to-neighbour issues, what should you do about it? According to the survey, 86 percent of people said “they took some kind of action.” Here’s how they did it:

49 percent of people discussed the issue with the neighbor directly.

27 percent of people called the police.

15 percent of people notified the homeowners association.

14 percent of people took no action.

12 percent of people went to court, went to meditation, or took another course of action.

11 percent of people sent a note, letter, or email to the neighbor.

And what were the results?

40 percent of people said the matter was mutually settled without third-party intervention.

35 percent of people said the issue resolved itself after the neighbor moved, the behavior ended, or because of another permanent reason.

14 percent of people said the matter is still unresolved.

11 percent of people said the issue was resolved after third-party intervention, including the police, court, or homeowners association, got involved.

Additionally, 5 percent of people said that the neighbor dispute involved third-party intervention, but they were unhappy with the outcome.