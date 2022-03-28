Izzy dolls to provide comfort to uprooted Ukrainian children

A Midland dental hygienist is hoping that Izzy dolls will give some comfort to children fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Roma Czech came out to our Feeding Families food drive at the Salvation Army in Midland last week, and after dropping off a donation for the food bank, mentioned that she had a trunk full of Izzy dolls that she is sending overseas to a dental office in Krakow, Poland.

Izzy dolls were an initiative that began 20 years ago with Master Corporal Mark "Izzy" Isfeld. He was on his first peacekeeping mission in Croatia when he saw a child's doll lying on a pile of rubble from a house that had been bombed. It gave him an idea, and he asked his mother Carol to crochet some small dolls that he could distribute to children in conflict zones and other desperate situations to give them a bit of comfort.

Read the full story here: https://cmea-agmc.ca/story-izzy-dolls

Sadly, Mark was killed in a mine detonation while on a subsequent tour of duty, but his unit - 1 Combat Engineer Regiment - gave the name Izzy to the little dolls, and continued to distribute them in his memory.

According to the Canadian Military Engineers Association story, the Izzy dolls have since brought comfort to more than 1.3 million children worldwide, who were suffering because of war or natural disasters.

His mother Carol continued to make the dolls - and was eventually joined on the project by friends and other mothers. She eventually put the doll pattern on the Internet so anyone could make them and send them to Canada's troops deployed around the world.

You can get the pattern here: www.izzydoll.ca

Midland Dental Hygienist Roma Czech heard about the dolls, and asked a local knitting club (The Knit Wits) to make some dolls to send to Poland to be distributed to children who fled the Russian attack on Ukraine.