Jason and Carey launch the TAKE OUT TAKEAWAY initiative

Jason and Carey launch the Takeout Takeaway initiative.

These days, restaurants hit hard by pandemic restrictions are relying on take out and delivery to stay afloat. Some experts believe that by the time the restrictions lift, as many as a third of restaurants won't be re-opening their doors to customers. That is not only devastating for restauranteurs and their staff, but it will also limit the choices for people who make dining out part of their regular routines.

In an effort to support local, we have decided to order dinner every Thursday from a different small independent restaurant in Barrie, Orillia or Midland, until the Stay at Home order is lifted and restaurants can re-open their doors to customers. We will feature our choices, and our reviews each Friday in a feature we are calling the Take Out Takeaway. We are encouraging anyone who can, to do the same, and to share your experiences with us.

You can find a list of local restaurants that are offering take out and delivery here.

We kicked off our Take Out Takeaway this week:

Carey chose chicken wings from Cellarman's Ale House, and Pasta Salad from Dino's Fresh Food Deli - both in Midland

Jason chose the daily meal deal from the restaurant of the Barrie Colts, the Horsepower Grill in Barrie

We chatted about our experiences on air: Listen here:

CAREY'S TAKE OUT TAKEAWAY - January 21, 2021

One of the things that I don't seem to have much luck in cooking is chicken wings - so I decided to opt for wings from Cellarman's Ale House, which is tucked in behind a King Street storefront, just south of the Midland Cultural Centre.

While half price wing night was traditionally held on Tuesday, Owner Nicole Kapps-Lamers has extended the deal to Thursdays.

"We get that everyone is struggling. That's why we do two days of half price wings, $10 fish & chip Fridays, and $10 homemade burgers and fries on Wednesdays," she told me. "We are trying to make it affordable for people to be able to support us, while treating themselves to a night of no cooking."

You can find their take out menu at their website: www.cellarmans.ca

I took full advantage of the 40 wing maximum to feed the family - three adults, a teenager and a two year old - and ordered 20 mild gar par at Nicole's suggestion, 10 whiskey, and 10 honey garlic.

I loved all three flavours, but the gar par were the winners for best wings in the Moran-Ball household. If you are wondering what "gar par" is - They take their own secret caesar dressing, mix it with barbecue sauce (mild, medium or hot) and after coating the wings, they sprinkle them with parmesan cheese.

Not only were the wings delish, but the Cellarman's special dipping sauce was awesome sauce. Literally. I told Nicole they should bottle and sell it, and apparently they do. Note to self - I bet the sauce is excellent with fries, and next time I will include an order of french fries with the wings.

Ordering was easy - I just called Cellarman's after 11:30, place the order, and arranged a staggered pick up time. There is parking at the road on King Street, and in going into the restaurant, I noted the safety protocols in place. You can pay by credit, debit or cash - and the food comes in compostable containers. Napkins, wet wipes and the dipping sauce were provided with the wings.

Instead of fries to accompany the wings, Chris requested a pasta salad from Dino's, which is on King Street just a few doors down from Cellarman's.

I ordered it online from their website here: www.dinosfreshfooddeli.com Their form has all the sizes, you can choose toppings and add a note - I asked for a side of tomato vinegrette dressing.

After pick up from Cellarman's, I drove around the corner into the back parking lot of Dino's. There are three spots reserved for customers picking up online orders. You text the number provided on the sign with your order number, and they bring it out to the pick up area. Quick and easy. and if you are in downtown Midland, Dino's also has a take out window out front.

The family loved the meal - and we are looking forward to supporting another local restaurant next week!



JASON'S TAKE OUT TAKEAWAY - January 21

We've been to lots of Colts games over the years, and always had a good meal at the Horsepower Grill ahead of the game, so it was a no brainer to support a local retaurant and our Barrie Colts!

We ordered online at www.barriecolts.com

Southern Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Corn and Gravy and Ceasar Salad and a Can of Sprite (Dad can't have cafeine after 5pm ya know)

We were told to pick up at Horsepower Grill at 4pm and call or text 705-333-8027 upon arrival...they brought it out to the car, and voila done!

4:30 we were sitting down and eating at home in Minesing

Family reviews?.....

- Love the chicken batter, nice and light

- The mashed spuds and sweet corn are perfect, love the Gravy

- Wow, you get a lot, I couldn't even finish it

So, now we have some leftovers for the next day!

Thumbs up all around

Go Colts Go!