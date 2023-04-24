iHeartRadio
Keewatin departure looms as early as Monday evening


s-s--keewatin-1-6297976-1677866990450

If you want to get a last look at the Keewatin at it's historical dock in Port McNicoll, today will be your last chance.

The last surviving Edwardian-era passenger ship of it's kind will be towed away by the tug Molly M1 as early as 5 tonight, on it's way to it's new home at the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes in Kingston.

The Keewatin served as a passenger liner out of Port McNicoll from 1912 to 1965. After that, the ship ended up in Kalamazoo, Michigan where she was used as a museum, before being purchased by Skyline and returned to this area in 2012. Skyline donated the ship to the museum, where it will be preserved as part of it's collection.

 

 

