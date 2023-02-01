Last Holiday Fortune scratcher makes Bradford mom $250k richer

Amber Kooiman of Bradford is $250,000 richer after winning with INSTANT HOLIDAY FORTUNE (Game #2325).

Amber, who works in the dental industry, said this ticket was the last one at the store so she decided to give it a try. “I took that as a sign and am so glad I did!” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The 40-year-old mother said she didn’t immediately realize she won until she scanned her ticket using the OLG App. “My coworkers were around me when I scanned it and they were all so happy and celebrating with me. I was still in disbelief.”

Amber said it still feels surreal. “It’s hard to articulate this feeling – it’s exciting and life changing,” she said. “I always said I was going to win one day, and it happened,” she smiled.

She plans to complete some home renovations, take a vacation to Europe with her family and save for her son’s education.

INSTANT HOLIDAY FORTUNE was available for $10 and the top prize was $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.07. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Woodbine Avenue in Keswick.