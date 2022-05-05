Leacock Museum, Orillia's hidden gem, re-opens this month

The Leacock Museum National Historic Site is reopening its doors on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with a suite of new programs and activities for the upcoming summer season.

“The Leacock Museum National Historic Site is one of Orillia’s hidden gems. There is something for everyone, be it taking in the historic exhibits, exploring the beautiful grounds and gardens, or attending one of the new programs or activities,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Stephen Leacock gave us our moniker of the Sunshine City, and his summer home brings that namesake to life. We are excited to welcome visitors back to enjoy all the wonderful amenities this site has to offer.”

On the slate for summer 2022, the museum presents its new exhibition, Entertaining Entertainers: Mary Pickford, Queen of the Silver Screen, from May 21 to Sept. 4, 2022. The exhibit will explore the friendship of Stephen Leacock and Mary Pickford as well as Pickford’s legendary silent film career.

Pickford (pictured above), known as ‘the Girl with the Golden Curls,’ was the first Canadian to win an Oscar, the first actress to make $1 million a year, and the first person to be filmed in a close-up. Over the course of her career, she starred in such films as Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm, Pollyanna, and Tess of the Storm Country.

“There is much to explore when it comes to Leacock’s public and private life,” said Jenny Martynyshyn, Museum Coordinator. “We are looking forward to new ways of bringing to life the stories and experiences connected to his love for literature, recreation, gardening, and this stunning waterfront property.”

Throughout the duration of the Pickford exhibit, attendees are welcomed to vote on which of Leacock’s famous friends the Museum should focus on next – including Charlie Chaplin, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and J.M. Barrie.

The exhibit coincides with the re-opening of the Museum for the 2022 season. The Museum will be offering self-guided and guided tours from Wednesdays to Sundays weekly. Drop-in between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to explore the Museum on your own or reserve a spot for one of the guided tours offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.

To round out the experience, bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the grounds and panoramic view. The Museum is also excited to welcome FARE Restaurant, scheduled to open on May 20, to the site as Orillia’s newest waterfront dining experience with contemporary cuisine.

For admission pricing and further details regarding the Museum experience, visit leacockmuseum.com.