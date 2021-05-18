Learn more about the upcoming Gutsy Walk

Pure Country 106 is a proud sponsor of the Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada will take place on Sunday, June 6, 2021 all across the country.

Gutsy Walk is a fun-filled, family-friendly, and non-competitive day to walk in support of those impacted by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. People typically walk 5KM, but any distance and any activity done in your community on the day of is just as important! Participants can walk any distance they’re comfortable with. Join a Walk near you!

Alysia Whiteside, volunteer Chapter President in Simcoe County for Crohn's and Colitis Canada joined Jason and Carey to talk about the walk, and how to get involved - Listen to the full interview below: