iHeartRadio
12°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Learn more about the upcoming Gutsy Walk

gusty walk

Pure Country 106 is a proud sponsor of the Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada will take place on Sunday, June 6, 2021 all across the country.

Gutsy Walk is a fun-filled, family-friendly, and non-competitive day to walk in support of those impacted by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. People typically walk 5KM, but any distance and any activity done in your community on the day of is just as important! Participants can walk any distance they’re comfortable with. Join a Walk near you!

Alysia Whiteside, volunteer Chapter President in Simcoe County for Crohn's and Colitis Canada joined Jason and Carey to talk about the walk, and how to get involved - Listen to the full interview below:

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca