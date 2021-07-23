Leash Free dog park re-opens at Midland OSPCA centre
Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre celebrates the re-opening of its leash-free zone
Midland, ON (July 22, 2021) – The Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre has re-opened its leash-free zone to the public to give dogs in the community another place to play as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift around the province.
To help keep the community safe, the leash-free zone has been closed to the public throughout the pandemic. As of June 22, 2021, the public can now return to the leash-free zone with their dogs. Visitors are required to follow all COVID-19 safety measures that are posted, including maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask while on site with their dogs.
“We are thrilled to re-open our leash-free zone and welcome dogs from our community back for some fun outdoor play time,” says Megan Rezka, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre. “We have closely followed public health guidelines throughout the pandemic and we continue to do so to keep the community safe.”
The leash-free zone, which is owned and operated by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, is located adjacent to the Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre and can be accessed at 5123 Talbot St in Port McNicoll. Please note that the leash-free zone is closed from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. daily for private use by the animal centre. This time is set aside for the physical and mental well-being of dogs at the animal centre.
For more information about the programs and services offered by the Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre, visit ontariospca.ca/midland
